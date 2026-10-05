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Nigeria’s Senate spokesman, Yemi Adaramodu, says any further Electoral Act review should wait until after the 2027 general elections, arguing that parties have already used the law to nominate candidates.

Adaramodu, chairman of the Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, gave the position in an exclusive interview published by PUNCH on October 5, 2026. The newspaper questioned him following a Supreme Court judgment concerning party membership registers and candidate nominations.

He said people seeking changes could petition the chamber. “Anybody who has any petition against it should submit to the Senate,” he told PUNCH.

The remarks set out the spokesman’s position; the interview did not announce a new Senate vote on amendments.

Okay News reports that the Electoral Act 2026 text published by Nigeria’s Independent National Electoral Commission, the body responsible for conducting national elections, addresses both who may participate in party selection processes and how candidates are nominated.

Under Section 77, parties must maintain membership registers and provide them to the commission at least 21 days before primaries, congresses or conventions. Subsection 5 limits participation as voters and contestants in those exercises to people listed in the register.

Subsection 6 says parties must use the register submitted to the commission. Subsection 7 says a party that misses the submission deadline is ineligible to field a candidate for that election.

Section 84(2) specifies direct primaries or consensus for nominations. The published text also requires a party choosing a consensus candidate to obtain written consent from all cleared aspirants. If that consent cannot be secured, Section 87 directs the party to use direct primaries.