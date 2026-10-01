Elumelu-Controlled Firms Raise Seplat Voting Stake to 21.07%

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LAGOS, Nigeria: Companies controlled by Nigerian businessman and Seplat Energy Plc non-executive director Tony Elumelu now hold a combined 21.07% voting interest in the company after Heirs Energies Limited bought six million additional shares.

Seplat disclosed the purchase in a regulatory filing dated September 30, 2026. The transaction took place in London that day at £8.87 per share.

Okay News reports that multiplying the disclosed price by the six million shares puts the purchase value at £53.22 million, before any transaction costs.

Following the purchase, Heirs Energies held 27,943,867 shares. The larger 21.07% voting interest is the combined holding of Heirs Energies and Heirs Holdings Limited, both of which Seplat identified as controlled by Elumelu.

The filing said the two companies “now hold a combined 126,400,000 shares”. Seplat calculated their voting interest against 599,944,561 issued shares.

The disclosure was signed by Edith Onwuchekwa, Seplat’s legal director and company secretary. It identified the transaction as a share purchase by a company controlled by a member of Seplat’s board.

Seplat’s current board profile records Elumelu’s appointment as a non-executive director with effect from January 22, 2026. He is also founder and chairman of Heirs Holdings and chairman of Heirs Energies.