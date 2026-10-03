Kane and Saka Score Twice as England Beat Croatia 7–0

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Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka each scored twice as England beat Croatia 7–0 in the UEFA Nations League at Stadion HNK Rijeka in Croatia on Saturday, October 3, 2026.

England led 4–0 at half-time, with Jude Bellingham and Anthony Gordon also scoring before the break. Substitute Morgan Rogers completed the scoring in the 87th minute, according to match reports from England’s Football Association and the Croatian Football Federation.

Okay News reports that the result gave England their second win of the campaign in League A, Group 3. The Football Association described the scoreline as Croatia’s record defeat.

Kane opened the scoring in the eighth minute after a pass from Bellingham. Bellingham made it 2–0 in the 21st minute, finishing from close range after Gordon returned Saka’s cross across goal.

Gordon headed in a cross from Jarell Quansah in the 39th minute. Saka then converted Bellingham’s delivery in the 45th minute to give England a four-goal advantage at the interval.

Kane added his second after the restart, before Saka scored again in the 68th minute. Rogers finished a long pass from Bellingham to make it seven late in the match.

Croatia will host Spain in their next Nations League match at Poljud Stadium in Split on Tuesday, October 6, the Croatian federation said.

File photograph: Bryan Berlin / WikiPortraits, via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0. Harry Kane during England’s match against Panama on June 27, 2026. Resized and presented in a branded frame; image adaptation shared under the same licence.