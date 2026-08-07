England Striker Ivan Toney Charged Over Alleged Nightclub Assault

LONDON, United Kingdom – England and Al-Ahli striker Ivan Toney has been charged with assault causing actual bodily harm following an alleged incident at a nightclub in central London.

Okay News reports that the 30-year-old was formally charged on July 31 in connection with an incident that allegedly took place on Wardour Street in Soho on December 6. He is scheduled to appear before Westminster Magistrates’ Court on September 24.

In a statement issued through a spokesperson, Toney said he was surprised by the charge but intends to contest it in court. “Ivan acknowledges the charge and although he is naturally shocked, he looks forward to being given the opportunity to clear his name in court,” the spokesperson said.

Toney joined Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli in 2024 after spells with Northampton Town, Newcastle United, Peterborough United and Brentford. He was included in England’s squad for the recent FIFA World Cup, starting the team’s 6-4 victory over France in the third-place play-off and making a substitute appearance in the semi-final defeat to Argentina.