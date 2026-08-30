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LUANDA, Angola – President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has formally reported the recurring xenophobic and Afrophobic attacks targeting Nigerian citizens and other African nationals in South Africa to the African Union (AU), warning that unchecked hostility threatens continental solidarity, unity, and peaceful coexistence, the State House announced on Sunday, August 30, 2026.

Delivering Nigeria’s position through Vice President Kashim Shettima at the 21st Extraordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union in Luanda, Angola, the President requested urgent collective action from heads of state and government, demanding that the issue be formally placed on the agenda for the 40th Ordinary Session of the AU Assembly scheduled for January 2027.

Okay News reports that the diplomatic intervention follows renewed concerns over targeted violence, harassment, and destruction of businesses belonging to foreign African migrants across several South African commercial hubs.

In an official statement released by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Communications (Office of the Vice President), Stanley Nkwocha, President Tinubu stressed that while Nigeria respects South Africa’s sovereign authority to enforce its domestic immigration laws, violent discrimination violates fundamental human dignity and the spirit of pan-African integration.

“Nigeria wishes to express its concern over the recurring xenophobic and Afrophobic attacks against Africans and other nationals in South Africa,” Shettima stated on behalf of President Tinubu. “While recognising South Africa’s sovereign right to enforce its immigration laws and acknowledging its contributions to the continent, Nigeria stresses that such attacks undermine African solidarity, unity and peaceful coexistence, and require urgent collective attention.”

The Nigerian leader called for sustained diplomatic dialogue and preventive multilateral engagement to safeguard the rights and physical protection of all African nationals living across member states.

Turning to wider continental peace and security dynamics, Nigeria endorsed the adoption of the Luanda Action Plan as a strategic blueprint for conflict prevention, with President Tinubu emphasizing that proactive dispute resolution remains significantly more cost-effective and durable than post-conflict management.

Tinubu warned against the proliferation of fragmented regional peace frameworks and caution against the expanding footprint of foreign military forces, mercenaries, and private defense contractors, which he noted undermine established AU mechanisms and erode the core principle of African ownership.

The President also challenged international arms-exporting nations to implement rigorous end-user tracking mechanisms to prevent conventional weapons and ammunition from being diverted into the hands of insurgents, terrorist networks, and illicit non-state armed groups operating across the continent.

Backing sustainable, predictable financing for AU-led peace operations under United Nations Security Council Resolution 2719, President Tinubu urged African leaders to recommit to homegrown security solutions, mutual institutional trust, and shared responsibility to secure lasting stability across Africa.