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Enugu State in southeastern Nigeria announced a proposed 100-megawatt solar programme with Eauxwell Nigeria Limited on October 8, 2026, putting the planned investment at US$200 million.

In its announcement, the state government said Governor Peter Mbah had asked the developers to review their financial model and tariff assumptions to make electricity affordable for households and businesses.

“Cost recovery is important, but we must also ensure that the tariff is affordable to our people and businesses,” Mbah said.

Okay News reports that Eauxwell said it presented the proposal to Mbah at Government House in Enugu on October 5. The company calls it the Solar Hybrid Interconnected Networks for Enugu programme.

Eauxwell said it plans clusters of solar plants with battery storage connected to the existing distribution network, with development phased over three years. That makes the 100-megawatt figure the proposed programme’s capacity, rather than electricity already being supplied.

The state government identified Eauxwell’s managing director, Edwin Enwegbara, as the delegation’s leader. It said he confirmed that the final tariff would be determined with the relevant electricity regulators. The announcement did not give financial-close details or an approved customer tariff.

The Enugu State Electricity Regulatory Commission says it assumed full oversight of the state’s electricity market on October 22, 2024. Its responsibilities include licensing and tariff-setting, and its published guidance says proposed tariffs go through public consultation before they are finalised.

Electricity pricing has previously been contested in the state. In July 2025, Okay News covered Enugu’s tariff reduction and the concerns raised by power companies about covering supply costs.

Mbah also asked for a shorter implementation timetable and promised state assistance to address administrative obstacles, according to the government announcement.