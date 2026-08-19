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Enugu Governor Mbah Appoints 23 New Special Advisers, Senior Special Assistants

By Adamu Abubakar Isa
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Peter Mbah
Peter Mbah

ENUGU, Nigeria – Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah has approved the appointment of 23 new Special Advisers and Senior Special Assistants to serve in various areas of the state government.

The appointments, announced by the Office of the Secretary to the Enugu State Government on Wednesday, take effect immediately.

Okay News reports that nine appointees were named Special Advisers, while 14 others were appointed Senior Special Assistants.

Among the new Special Advisers are Chukwudi Ezinwa, appointed Special Adviser on Labour Union and Association Matters; Sunday Nnamani on Special Duties; and Williams Chukwu on Agriculture.

Others include Afam Agana as Special Adviser on Infrastructure Compliance; Humphrey Onyima on Investment Strategy and Public Relations; Tony Ugwu on Rural Development; Ernest Nweze on Party Coordination and Mobilisation; Emeka Onunze on Monitoring and Evaluation; and Robinson Odo on Labour and Productivity.

Among those appointed Senior Special Assistants are Kenneth Asogwa on Heritage and Community Relations, Tochukwu Ogbodo on Social Engagement, Lucky Chukwu on Public Affairs and Belonwu Nnaji on Cultural Orientation.

Others are Steve Odo on Tourism; Francis Ikewette Ede on Public Communication; Sunny Okafor on General Duties; Chinedu Okwu Otaka on Social Orientation and Mobilisation; and Otaba Cosmas Ikechukwu on Protection of Public Utilities.

Pius Okeagu was appointed Senior Special Assistant on Assets Management, while Innocent Emeka Ugwu will serve on Inter-Party Affairs.

Eucharia Offor was appointed Senior Special Assistant on Human Resource Management, with Kenneth Oforma assigned to Policy and Communication and Kelvin Ede to Research and Strategy.

The announcement was signed by Prof. Chidiebere Onyia, Secretary to the Enugu State Government.

The state government said the appointments take effect immediately.

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About the author

Adamu Abubakar Isa
Adamu Abubakar Isa Reporter

Adamu Abubakar Isa is a digital journalist, law graduate, and media strategist specializing in data-driven storytelling, graphic design, and modern newsroom workflows.

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