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Enugu Restricts Movement on Saturday for Local Government Polls

By Adamu Abubakar Isa
Published
Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah.

ENUGU, Nigeria – The Enugu State Government has declared a statewide restriction on vehicular movement and all commercial transit services on Saturday, September 26, 2026, to facilitate the orderly and hitch-free conduct of local government council elections across the state, administrative and electoral correspondents reported in Enugu on Friday morning, September 25, 2026.

The council polls, administered by the Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission, will be conducted across all 17 Local Government Areas to elect executive council chairmen and 260 ward councillors across the state’s legislative wards.

Okay News reports that in an official public announcement signed in Enugu by the Secretary to the State Government, Professor Chidiebere Onyia, the state administration disclosed that the movement curfew will take effect from 6:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. across all intra-state roadways and transport networks.

The government explained that the temporary security measure is designed to maintain absolute public order, prevent voter intimidation, and safeguard the logistical distribution of sensitive election materials to polling stations.

“The Government of Enugu State hereby announces a restriction of vehicular movement and other forms of transportation across the State from 6:00 am to 4:00 pm on Saturday, September 26, 2026,” Professor Onyia stated in the official announcement, adding that the measure is aimed at ensuring the peaceful, orderly and secure conduct of the elections.

The state government clarified that statutory exemptions will apply strictly to designated personnel executing essential duties, including accredited ENSIEC officials, electoral ad-hoc staff, regular security operatives assigned to polling security, accredited domestic and foreign election observers, and registered news correspondents.

Emergency medical teams, ambulance services, federal and state firefighting units, and utility technicians on urgent repairs are similarly exempted from the operational curfew upon presenting verifiable institutional identification.

Professor Onyia urged residents, political parties, contestants, and civic groups to adhere strictly to the movement guidelines and refrain from actions that could undermine the integrity of the voting exercise.

“Security agencies have been directed to ensure strict enforcement of this directive and to maintain law and order throughout the elections,” the statement added, while calling on registered voters across all 17 council areas to turn out peacefully and cast their ballots in accordance with electoral laws.

Acknowledging the operational disruptions associated with the restriction, the state government expressed appreciation for the patience and civic cooperation of Ndi Enugu as the state collaborates with security forces and the electoral umpire to deliver a transparent and successful democratic transition at the grassroots level.

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About the author

Adamu Abubakar Isa
Adamu Abubakar Isa Reporter

Adamu Abubakar Isa is a digital journalist, law graduate, and media strategist specializing in data-driven storytelling, graphic design, and modern newsroom workflows.

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