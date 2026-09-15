Espi Strikes Late as Real Madrid Beat Elche 3-2

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ELCHE, Spain – Real Madrid narrowly averted a damaging second-half collapse at the Estadio Manuel Martínez Valero on Tuesday night, September 15, 2026, as substitute Espi turned home a dramatic 91st-minute winner to seal a breathless 3-2 victory over a determined Elche side in LaLiga EA Sports, sports correspondents confirmed in Alicante.

The win keeps José Mourinho’s side firmly in contention at the top of the Spanish top flight, though the manner of the victory exposed lingering defensive vulnerabilities after Los Blancos surrendered a comfortable two-goal first-half cushion before mounting a desperate stoppage-time rescue.

Okay News reports that Real Madrid dictated the opening exchanges under the creative orchestration of Turkish playmaker Arda Güler, who operated in an advanced midfield role and broke the deadlock with a curling direct free-kick that ricocheted into the net off the woodwork and Elche goalkeeper Matías Dituro.

The visitors could have extended their lead earlier in the contest, but Brazilian forward Vinícius Júnior failed to capitalize on three separate one-on-one opportunities against Dituro as a lack of composure in the final third kept the hosts within touching distance.

French superstar Kylian Mbappé doubled Madrid’s advantage shortly before the interval, timing his run into the penalty area to sweep home a pinpoint cross delivered from the flank by Diomande, registering his seventh goal of the campaign across all competitions.

However, Real Madrid emerged for the second half lacking territorial urgency and defensive cohesion, allowing Elche to seize control of the midfield tempo and mount an aggressive fightback in front of their home supporters.

The home side halved the deficit when Osorio rose unmarked inside the penalty box to power a towering header past Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois following a precision delivery from second-half substitute Cepeda.

Sensing vulnerability in Madrid’s retreated defensive line, Elche leveled the encounter when a succession of clearing errors outside the penalty area culminated in Fer Niño unleashing a driven cross-shot into the far corner of Courtois’s net to make it 2-2.

With his side facing an embarrassing slip in the championship race, Mourinho altered his tactical setup in the closing stages by introducing attacking reinforcements, withdrawing defensive personnel to introduce Endrick and Espi.

The tactical gamble paid dividends in the first minute of stoppage time when English midfielder Jude Bellingham drove forward through the left channel and slipped a pass to Mbappé, who unselfishly squared the ball across the six-yard box for Espi to turn into the net, sealing all three points ahead of their upcoming league clash against Atlético Madrid.