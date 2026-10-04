Ethiopia’s Government Allies Enter Mekelle After Rebels Withdraw

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Fighters allied with Ethiopia’s government have entered Mekelle, the capital of the country’s northern Tigray region, after the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) withdrew, according to reports published on Sunday, October 4, 2026.

Mekelle business owner Filmon Equar Hailu told the Associated Press (AP) news agency that small groups of the government-allied Tigray Peace Force had entered the city. He said departing TPLF-allied fighters had continued leaving through Saturday afternoon.

Reuters separately cited a source close to the allied militia who said its fighters reached central Mekelle on Saturday afternoon, followed by Ethiopian federal troops.

Okay News reports that the TPLF said Tigray’s regional government would temporarily operate from another location, according to a statement cited by Reuters. The group leads the opposition alliance that has been fighting federal forces.

AP said severe disruption to internet and mobile phone networks had hampered efforts to check information from Tigray, although some connections were reported on Sunday. The accounts do not establish the extent of control across the wider region.

The city’s airport had been seized by Tigrayan fighters in September. Residents told AP on Saturday that federal forces had retaken it. The earlier airport seizure prompted Ethiopian Airlines to suspend services to Mekelle and the Tigrayan cities of Axum and Shire.

The African Union Commission, the secretariat of Africa’s continental body, said on September 23 that the airport seizures were inconsistent with the peace agreement signed by Ethiopia’s government and the TPLF in Pretoria, South Africa, in November 2022.

In a separate clarification on Sunday, the commission said its October 1 appeal for Ethiopia, Eritrea and Egypt to reduce tensions had not attributed responsibility for developments to any neighbouring state. It said the appeal sought to prevent diplomatic tensions from widening.