EU Launches Formal Probe into Shein Over Illegal Products, Addictive Design

Brussels, Belgium – The European Union (EU) has opened a formal investigation into fast-fashion giant Shein over possible breaches of digital law, including concerns about the sale of illegal products such as childlike sex dolls and potentially addictive design features.

Okay News reports that the European Commission announced the move on Tuesday under the bloc’s Digital Services Act, which gives regulators power to scrutinise online platforms. The investigation will examine Shein’s systems for limiting illegal products, including content that could constitute child sexual abuse material. It will also assess risks linked to addictive design, such as giving consumers points or rewards for engagement, which could negatively impact user wellbeing. Additionally, regulators will review the transparency of recommender systems Shein uses to propose content and products to users.

Concerns over Shein’s platform surfaced last year when French authorities reported the company for selling sex dolls with a childlike appearance. Shein responded by removing the products, banning the sellers, and halting the sale of all sex dolls globally while cooperating with investigations. The Commission noted that although Shein had been responsive to information requests, systemic risks on its platform—particularly regarding minors and addictive content—warranted formal proceedings.

The investigation allows the Commission to gather evidence through additional requests for information, monitoring actions, and interviews. If violations are found, Shein could face fines of up to 6 percent of its global turnover. The company reported $38 billion in sales for 2024. Shein has said it is cooperating with EU authorities and has invested in measures to strengthen compliance, including improved risk assessments and enhanced protections for younger users.

The Digital Services Act, in force since late 2023, gives the Commission power to investigate large online platforms that fail to protect users. Similar proceedings have been opened against X over harmful content, TikTok over minor protections, and Meta’s Facebook and Instagram over addictive design and child safety concerns.