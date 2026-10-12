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EU Sanctions 1,569 Russian Defence Firms and Executives

The EU has added 826 Russian firms and 743 chief executives to its sanctions list in what the Council calls its largest single set of listings.

By Damilola A.
Published
A blue European Union flag with yellow stars waving against the sky.
A European Union flag in a file photograph. Photo: Petr Kratochvil/Public Domain Pictures.

The European Union (EU) has imposed sanctions on 1,569 Russian companies and executives linked to military production, expanding restrictions on suppliers of weapons components.

The Council of the European Union announced the measures on October 12, 2026, describing them as its largest single set of sanctions listings.

Okay News reports that the package covers 826 companies and 743 chief executives. The Council said the businesses supply components used in missiles, drones and aircraft.

The restrictions freeze the listed parties’ assets in the EU and prohibit making funds or economic resources available to them. The individuals also face bans on entering or travelling through EU territory.

“This is not the time to ease pressure on Moscow but to increase it,” the bloc’s foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, said.

The measures form part of the EU’s sanctions framework protecting Ukraine’s territorial integrity. The Council’s updated background information puts the number of people and entities covered by that framework at nearly 4,600.

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About the author

Damilola A.
Damilola A. Reporter

Damilola is a dedicated entertainment writer for Okay News. He joined the platform with the aim of using his experience in the Entertainment industry to share wonderful articles in this field. Dammy is a die-hard fan of Wizkid.

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