Europe’s Tallest Virgin Mary Statue Unveiled in Poland

KONOTOPIE, Poland – A 55.6-metre (182-foot) statue of the Virgin Mary, believed to be Europe’s tallest, has been formally unveiled in the Polish village of Konotopie.

The concrete monument was consecrated by Bishop Krzysztof Wętkowski on Saturday during a ceremony marking the Feast of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary. Okay News reports that two helicopters flew over the site during the ceremony, dropping rose petals over the statue.

The statue, which stands with its arms outstretched inside a large crown, is about twice the height of a standard double-decker bus. It is taller than Rio de Janeiro’s Christ the Redeemer but remains smaller than a 98-metre Virgin Mary statue in the Philippines.

The monument was commissioned by a wealthy local couple and built in a remote field away from Poland’s major population centres.

During the ceremony, Bishop Wętkowski said many people today were focused only on earthly matters and themselves. He said the statue should encourage people to “raise our gaze upwards to God and heaven”, according to Poland’s PAP news agency.

The unveiling comes as the influence of the Catholic Church in public life has declined in Poland, particularly among younger people in urban areas, despite the country remaining predominantly Catholic.

Former Polish president and anti-communist leader Lech Wałęsa attended the ceremony. Wałęsa, who famously wore a Virgin Mary badge during his political campaigns, has credited his Catholic faith with helping him in his struggle against communism.

“I started with the Virgin Mary and I end with the Virgin Mary,” the 82-year-old told the Associated Press.