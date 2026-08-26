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HAMPSHIRE, United Kingdom – Former England forward and four-time Premier League champion Raheem Sterling has been charged with dangerous driving and possession of nitrous oxide following a single-vehicle collision involving a Lamborghini on a motorway earlier this year, police confirmed on Wednesday, August 26, 2026.

The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary stated that the charges arise from an incident on May 28 along the M3 southbound carriageway near the Minley interchange, where the sports car collided with roadside barriers.

Okay News reports that the 31-year-old footballer faces three separate counts: dangerous driving, possession of nitrous oxide for wrongful inhalation, and failing to provide a specimen for testing. Police confirmed that no other vehicles were involved in the crash and no injuries were sustained.

“A driver will appear in court next month to face charges following a collision on the M3. Raheem Sterling, 31, from Berkshire, has been charged for the following offences: dangerous driving, possession of nitrous oxide for wrongful inhalation, failing to provide a specimen,” a Hampshire Police spokesperson stated.

Sterling, who resides in Berkshire, has been bailed to appear before Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court for a formal hearing on September 15.

The winger earned 82 senior international caps and scored 20 goals for England, playing pivotal roles in the national team’s runs to the 2018 FIFA World Cup semi-finals and the UEFA Euro 2020 final. During a distinguished club career spanning Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal, and Feyenoord, Sterling won four Premier League titles, five League Cups, and the FA Cup.

In the 2021 Queen’s Birthday Honours, Sterling was made an MBE in recognition of his advocacy for racial equality and grassroots sports inclusion across the United Kingdom.