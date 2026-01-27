Ex-FIFA President Advises Fans to Skip US-Hosted World Cup Matches

Sepp Blatter, the former head of Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA), has publicly supported suggestions that fans should avoid traveling to the United States for the upcoming 2026 World Cup. His endorsement of a “stay away” approach marks a significant escalation in international criticism regarding the current political and social environment in the host nation.

Okay News reports that Blatter’s comments were made in support of Swiss legal expert and anti-corruption specialist Mark Pieth, who warned that international visitors could face hostile treatment upon arrival. Pieth suggested that fans might be better off watching the tournament on television rather than risking potential deportation or aggressive questioning by immigration authorities at American airports.

The growing unease within the global soccer community is largely driven by the recent policies and rhetoric of the Trump administration. International observers have cited concerns over expanded travel bans, which currently impact supporters from qualifying nations such as Senegal, Ivory Coast, Iran, and Haiti. These restrictions have left thousands of fans in a state of uncertainty, unable to secure the necessary documentation to follow their national teams.

In addition to visa complications, the decision to host the tournament in the U.S. is being questioned due to domestic unrest and controversial law enforcement tactics in cities like Minneapolis. High-ranking sports officials in Europe, including vice presidents within the German soccer federation, have gone as far as to suggest that a formal boycott of the competition may be necessary if the humanitarian and political situation does not improve.

Financial barriers are also contributing to the backlash from fan groups worldwide. The implementation of “dynamic pricing” has caused ticket costs to skyrocket to unprecedented levels, with some prime seats for the final match at MetLife Stadium listed at over $8,600. Many argue that these prices, combined with the difficult political climate, are making the 2026 World Cup an exclusive event that excludes the average global supporter.

Despite the mounting calls for a boycott and the warnings from former leadership, current FIFA President Gianni Infantino has maintained a positive outlook. He recently dismissed the concerns, stating that the passion for the sport will ultimately bring people together regardless of political tensions. However, with the tournament set to begin in June, the debate over the suitability of the United States as a primary host continues to intensify.