Ex-Guinea Prime Minister and Opposition Chief Sidya Toure Dies

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CONAKRY, Guinea – Former Guinean Prime Minister and prominent opposition leader Sidya Touré has died in Paris at the age of 81 following an extended illness, family sources and political associates confirmed in Conakry on Saturday afternoon, September 26, 2026.

Touré, who led the Union of Republican Forces for over two decades, passed away on Friday evening, September 25, at the American Hospital of Paris, where he had been hospitalized for two weeks after falling severely ill in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, where he had resided in political exile since 2022.

Okay News reports that Touré’s death marks the passing of one of the foundational figures of Guinea’s transition to multiparty democracy, concluding a public career that spanned more than three decades across the administrations of General Lansana Conté and Alpha Condé, as well as the contemporary military transition led by General Mamady Doumbouya.

Born in 1945, Touré was a trained economist who built a distinguished administrative career in Côte d’Ivoire before returning to Guinea during the economic liberalization of the 1990s.

On July 9, 1996, President Lansana Conté appointed him Prime Minister to spearhead sweeping structural adjustments following an army mutiny, making him Guinea’s first head of government since 1984.

As prime minister, Touré earned a reputation as a disciplined technocrat, overhauling public finances, restoring commercial ties with international financial institutions, improving Conakry’s municipal electricity and water grids, and enforcing rigorous anti-corruption standards across the civil service before policy disputes with military elites led to his departure from office in March 1999.

Redirecting his career toward civilian opposition, Touré assumed the presidency of the Union of Republican Forces in May 2000, establishing the party as a formidable national platform anchored on economic reform, institutional governance, and youth employment.

He contested the landmark 2010 presidential election, finishing third with over 13 percent of the popular vote, and ran again in the 2015 presidential contest, consistently challenging electoral malpractice while seeking broad democratic coalitions.

Between January 2016 and December 2018, Touré briefly held the institutional post of High Representative of the Head of State under President Alpha Condé, seeking to mediate simmering political disputes before resigning in protest over governance deficits and the administration’s maneuvers to alter constitutional term limits.

Following the September 2021 military coup that toppled Condé, relations between Touré and the ruling junta rapidly deteriorated.

In February 2022, security forces evicted him from his private residence in the La Minière district of Conakry as part of the state’s recovery of public assets, prompting his departure to Côte d’Ivoire, from where he continued to criticize the junta’s authoritarian drift.

In May 2025, Touré was re-elected in absentia to lead the UFR for a five-year mandate, but the party was formally dissolved by the military regime on March 6, 2026, alongside 39 other political groups, including Cellou Dalein Diallo’s Union of Democratic Forces of Guinea.

Tributes poured in from across West Africa following news of his passing, with Guinea’s Prime Minister, Bah Oury, paying homage to the late statesman on Saturday, describing him as a pragmatic reformer whose dedication to national modernization left an indelible mark on Guinean history.