Ex-SGF Babachir Lawal Defects to NDC, Backs Obi-Kwankwaso Ticket

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ABUJA, Nigeria – Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Engr. Babachir David Lawal, has formally defected to the Nigeria Democratic Congress, pledging his full political machinery to support the joint presidential ticket of Peter Gregory Obi, CON, and Dr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, FNSE, ahead of the 2027 general elections, political correspondents confirmed in Abuja on Tuesday, September 22, 2026.

The former cabinet official was officially admitted into the party during a high-level consultative meeting hosted at the Abuja private residence of the NDC National Leader and former governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Henry Seriake Dickson, who received him alongside principal officers of the National Working Committee on behalf of the presidential candidate and his running mate.

Okay News reports that Lawal’s entry into the NDC represents a significant strategic boost for the opposition coalition’s outreach across the northern geopolitical zones, particularly within the Middle Belt and northeastern Christian voting demographics where the former federal scribe wields established grassroots influence.

The defection concludes Lawal’s three-month political sabbatical following his public resignation on June 1, 2026, from the African Democratic Congress, which he exited in protest following the emergence of former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, GCON, as the party’s presidential flagbearer.

At the time of his departure from the ADC, Lawal had indicated that upon concluding his period of political reflection, his substantive loyalty would align with the Obi-Kwankwaso presidential campaign, citing ideological compatibility, national inclusion, and the imperative for transformative leadership.

Lawal previously broke ranks with the ruling All Progressives Congress in 2022 over its Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket, subsequently becoming one of the most vocal northern conservative leaders to endorse and campaign extensively for Peter Obi during the 2023 presidential race under the banner of the Labour Party.

Speaking after the welcome ceremony in Abuja, party chieftains affirmed that Lawal will play an active role within the soon-to-be-inaugurated NDC Presidential Campaign Council, coordinating strategic alliances, voter mobilization drives, and multi-regional consultative committees.

The defection comes as the NDC accelerates preparations to inaugurate its central campaign directorates, with the party granting the Obi-Kwankwaso ticket substantial latitude to assemble a diverse national campaign leadership capable of challenging the ruling All Progressives Congress in the 2027 presidential poll.