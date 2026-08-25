Ex-Supreme Court Justice Umaru Atu Kalgo Dies at 89 in Sokoto

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BIRNIN KEBBI, Nigeria – The Nigerian legal community and the nation are mourning the demise of former Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, elder statesman, and former Chairman of the Nigerian Law Reform Commission, Hon. Justice Umaru Atu Kalgo (Rtd.), JSC, CON, CFR, who passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2026, at the age of 89.

Family and community sources confirmed that the retired jurist died at approximately 3:00 am following a prolonged illness and was laid to rest at 2:30 pm in Sokoto State in accordance with Islamic rites, concluding a distinguished career that spanned nearly five decades across the legal profession and public service.

Okay News reports that Justice Kalgo was born on May 12, 1937, in Kalgo, Kebbi State (then part of the North-Western State). He received his early education at Elementary School Kalgo, Middle School Sokoto, Middle School Birnin Kebbi, and Government College Zaria (now Barewa College) between 1953 and 1958, before undertaking legal studies at Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, the Council of Legal Education in London, the College of Law Holborn, and the Nigerian Law School in Lagos prior to his call to the Bar in 1965.

The jurist commenced his career in public service as an Administrative Officer in Northern Nigeria before serving as State Counsel between 1965 and 1972, subsequently rising to become Deputy Solicitor-General of the North-Western State. He was appointed a Judge of the High Court of Kano and North-Western State in 1974, later serving on the Sokoto State High Court Bench where he was elevated to Chief Judge of Sokoto State on January 1, 1981, a position he held until 1988.

In February 1988, Justice Kalgo was appointed to the Court of Appeal bench, before reaching the apex court on November 25, 1998. He served on the Supreme Court of Nigeria for nearly a decade until his statutory retirement at the age of 70 in May 2007, authoring numerous landmark judgments in constitutional, civil, and criminal jurisprudence that continue to guide Nigerian legal precedent.

Beyond his adjudicatory roles, Justice Kalgo contributed significantly to national statutory reforms, serving as a member of the Constitution Review Committee (1987–1988), the Constituent Assembly (1988–1989), the Law Revision Committee that produced the Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 1990, and later as Chairman of the Nigerian Law Reform Commission.

In his condolence message, Kebbi State Governor Nasir Idris described the late jurist as an illustrious son of Kebbi State whose life was defined by integrity, profound scholarship, and selfless service to the nation, praying that Almighty Allah grants him eternal rest.