Ex-TV Anchor Crowned Tooro King in Uganda After Royal Dispute

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FORT PORTAL, Uganda – A former television journalist and national news anchor, Prince Edward Rukidi Kijanangoma, has been formally enthroned and crowned as the 13th Omukama of the Tooro Kingdom, bringing an end to an acrimonious succession dispute that gripped the western Ugandan traditional monarchy following the death of his cousin, King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV, international cultural and regional correspondents reported from Fort Portal on Wednesday afternoon, September 30, 2026.

Ascending the historic throne under the regnal title of King Edward Rukidi Nyabongo, the newly invested traditional ruler was installed during an elaborate cultural ceremony in the kingdom’s royal capital of Fort Portal, featuring ancient Batooro coronation rites, the ceremonial sacrifice of a bull, and the performance of customary ancestral libations.

Okay News reports that the royal succession followed the passing of King Oyo, who gained global prominence in 1995 when he was crowned at the age of three to enter the Guinness World Records as the youngest reigning monarch on earth, before succumbing to cancer in the United States on August 27, 2026, at the age of 34.

The sudden demise of the unmarried monarch, who had no publicly recognized offspring during his three-decade reign, triggered an intense family battle over the royal stool after the Queen Mother, Best Kemigisa, publicly asserted that her late son had left behind an undisclosed infant son who was rightful heir to the crown.

The Queen Mother’s claims, which prompted sharp disputes and brief scuffles over the custody of the late king’s remains during his state funeral on September 12, were formally evaluated and dismissed by a 21-member vetting committee of the ruling Babiito royal clan tasked with choosing an eligible successor.

The traditional kingmaker and head of the Babiito clan, Charles Kayondo Kamurasi, confirmed to newsmen that the elders adhered strictly to centuries-old dynastic customs in choosing Kijanangoma, stating firmly that the clan did not know of any child and declaring that the child being claimed was completely unknown to the elders.

Cultural scholars noted that under Tooro royal tradition, any legitimate heir to the monarch must be formally introduced to the kingdom’s council of elders during the lifetime of the sitting king to establish statutory lineage.

Although Uganda operates as a constitutional republic governed by an elected executive president, the nation’s 1995 Constitution formally restored four pre-colonial kingdoms—Tooro, Buganda, Bunyoro, and Busoga—as influential non-political institutions serving as cultural custodians and community mobilizers.

Ugandan President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni addressed thousands of citizens and dignitaries gathered at the palace grounds, congratulating the new monarch and urging traditional leaders across the country to focus their cultural influence on preserving indigenous languages and championing grassroots socio-economic transformation.

In his maiden royal address, King Nyabongo pledged to serve as a unifying father figure across the kingdom, emphasizing that his tenure will prioritize discipline, civic service, and youth education.

Speaking prior to his enthronement in an interview with the state-run New Vision newspaper, the monarch noted that royal heritage must be matched by discipline and hard work, reflecting that his family never permitted him to treat royal descent as an entitlement, but rather presented it as a solemn duty for which he had to prepare diligently.