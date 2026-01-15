Exiled Iranian Prince Says Regime Will Fall Soon, Promises Peace Deal With Israel

Exiled Iranian Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi has signaled his readiness to lead a transformed Iran, vowing that a post-revolutionary government would immediately recognize the State of Israel and dismantle the nation’s military nuclear program. In a bold video address released this week, Pahlavi outlined a “Cyrus Accords” framework intended to replace current hostilities with a strategic partnership between a free Iran, Israel, and the Arab world.

The 65-year-old leader characterized the current Islamic Republic as a “yoke” of extremism and poverty, expressing confidence that its fall is inevitable as nationwide protests continue to shake the regime’s foundation. Pahlavi emphasized that his vision is a practical roadmap for national interest, promising to normalize relations with the United States and reposition Iran as a reliable, transparent energy supplier to the “free world.”

Okay News reports that these developments coincide with a massive wave of anti-government unrest across more than 180 Iranian towns, which has been met with a deadly crackdown by security forces. Human rights organizations have reported unprecedented casualties and mass arrests since early January 2026, as the clerical leadership struggles to contain what many analysts describe as a “proto-revolution” threatening the stability of the 47-year-old political system.

While Pahlavi remains a focal point for the opposition, international reactions to his potential leadership remain cautious. U.S. President Donald Trump, while describing Pahlavi as a “very nice” individual, expressed uncertainty in a recent interview about whether the crown prince maintains enough domestic support to govern. Trump noted that while Washington would accept such leadership if the Iranian people did, the political situation hasn’t reached a definitive turning point.

Despite these uncertainties, Pahlavi remains resolute in his conviction that the “real Iran” is preparing to rise from the ashes of the current administration. He concluded his address by urging the international community to stand with the Iranian people, asserting that the end of the current regime will restore dignity to his nation and establish Iran as a definitive force for regional peace and prosperity.

Exiled Crown Prince Pahlavi outlines his vision for the Cyrus Accords

This video features Reza Pahlavi detailing his strategic vision for a post-regime Iran and the establishment of new regional peace agreements.