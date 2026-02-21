FA Clears Man United Co-owner Ratcliffe Over Immigration Remarks

The Football Association has confirmed it will not take disciplinary action against Jim Ratcliffe following his recent comments about immigration in the United Kingdom.

Ratcliffe, co-owner of Manchester United and founder of INEOS, had described Britain as being “colonised” by immigrants during a media interview earlier this month. The remarks sparked backlash, including criticism from Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Ratcliffe later apologised for his choice of words but maintained that immigration and welfare levels were issues that needed discussion.

In a brief statement, the FA said Ratcliffe had been reminded of his responsibilities as a participant in English football when speaking publicly but that no further action would be taken.

The controversy also drew attention ahead of Manchester United’s upcoming league fixture. Manager Michael Carrick declined to engage in the political debate, instead highlighting the club’s long-standing values of equality, diversity and mutual respect. United, currently fourth in the league standings, are pushing to secure a top-four finish and qualification for next season’s UEFA Champions League.