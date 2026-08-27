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FAAN Alerts Public Over Fake Employment Letters, Denies Hiring

By Adamu Abubakar Isa
Published
FAAN Alerts Public Over Fake Employment Letters, Denies Hiring
Mrs. Olubunmi Oluwaseun Kuku, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

LAGOS, Nigeria – The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has issued an urgent public disclaimer alerting job seekers and the general public to a fraudulent “Letter of Provisional Offer of Employment” being circulated by unauthorized persons falsely claiming to represent the aviation agency, management confirmed on Thursday, August 27, 2026.

The aviation authority stated unequivocally that it is not conducting any recruitment exercise across any of its departments or airport formations nationwide and disassociated itself completely from the forged documents and fraudulent employment promises.

Okay News reports that the fake appointment letters—bearing forged reference numbers, fabricated administrative stamps, and purported signatures of human resources executives—falsely inform recipients of provisional appointments subject to fee-bearing screening and medical examinations.

“FAAN wishes to state categorically that the Authority is not currently conducting any recruitment exercise and disassociates itself from this letter and any related employment offers,” the Authority stated in an official advisory.

The agency warned members of the public against making financial payments, disclosing sensitive personal information, or interacting with syndicate agents issuing fake recruitment notices, emphasizing that official recruitment exercises are never monetized or conducted through informal channels.

FAAN reiterated that all legitimate employment openings, career notices, and official corporate updates are communicated exclusively through its verified public website and official media handles, urging citizens to exercise vigilance and report fraudulent recruitment activities to relevant law enforcement agencies.

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About the author

Adamu Abubakar Isa
Adamu Abubakar Isa Reporter

Adamu Abubakar Isa is a digital journalist, law graduate, and media strategist specializing in data-driven storytelling, graphic design, and modern newsroom workflows.

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