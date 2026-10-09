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FAAN Proposes Owerri Runway Closure From October 20 for Repairs

The proposed runway closure would allow repairs and resurfacing, but FAAN says final closure and reopening dates have yet to be confirmed.

By Muhammad A. Aliyu
Published
Official logo of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria
The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria logo. Image: FAAN.

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has proposed closing the runway at Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport in Owerri, southeastern Nigeria, for approximately 25 days from October 20, 2026.

“The closure is tentatively scheduled to commence on 20 October 2026, for approximately 25 days, subject to final confirmation,” the authority said in its October 8 notice.

The statement was signed by Henry Agbebire, FAAN’s director of public affairs and consumer protection.

Okay News reports that FAAN plans repairs and resurfacing at the airport serving Imo State. The authority said heavy rainfall had worsened potholes and surface cracks.

The work includes pavement repairs and treatment of cracks ahead of the expected increase in Christmas-season traffic. FAAN said the project would also extend the runway to accommodate wide-body aircraft.

Passengers planning to travel through Owerri during the proposed closure should stay in contact with their airlines about schedules and alternatives, the authority said.

FAAN said it would announce confirmed closure and reopening dates after engaging relevant stakeholders.

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About the author

Muhammad A. Aliyu
Muhammad A. Aliyu Senior Editor

Muhammad Ameer Aliyu is a prolific journalist who joined Okay News in 2015, aiming to contribute to the platform's positive growth. Currently serving as the Senior Editor, he plays a key role in shaping the digital news landscape.

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