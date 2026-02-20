FAAN Partners MTN to Launch Free Wi-Fi at Lagos, Abuja Airports

Lagos, Nigeria – The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, in collaboration with MTN Nigeria, has officially launched free high-speed Wi-Fi services for passengers at the country’s major international airports, starting with Lagos and Abuja.

Okay News reports that the initiative was piloted on Thursday at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport Terminal 2 in Lagos and the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja. FAAN Managing Director Olubunmi Kuku, represented by Director of Airport Operations Capt. Abdullahi Mahmood, described the partnership as a major milestone for Nigeria’s aviation ecosystem, setting a new benchmark for digital infrastructure and passenger experience.

Kuku said the free Wi-Fi service will be extended to the MMIA Temporary Terminal within weeks and subsequently rolled out to Enugu, Port Harcourt, and Kano international airports over the next three months. She noted that in 21st century Nigeria, no airport should be an offline island, and the collaboration with MTN demonstrates how effective public-private partnership alignment can modernise infrastructure and strengthen the country’s digital economy. The initiative reflects FAAN’s commitment to closing service gaps and improving operational efficiency nationwide.

MTN Nigeria Chief Executive Officer Karl Toriola, represented by Chief Enterprise Business Officer Lynda Saint-Nwafor, assured passengers that the service would be reliable, secure, and efficient. He said airports serve as critical gateways for business travellers, tourists, and service providers who require seamless connectivity. The introduction of free airport Wi-Fi enhances passenger experience by enabling real-time flight updates, seamless communication, digital inclusion, and access to online services without using personal mobile data.

The initiative also supports smart airport operations, including monitoring passenger flow, reducing wait times, and delivering real-time information services. Cybersecurity experts advise passengers to avoid sensitive transactions over public networks and use secure connections where possible. In August 2025, the Federal Government attributed the absence of Wi-Fi at Nigerian international airports to inter-agency rivalry between the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency and FAAN. Minister Festus Keyamo had explained that disagreements over responsibility delayed implementation until a decision assigned responsibility to NAMA. The new partnership appears to have resolved the impasse, paving the way for digital upgrades across key international gateways.