Fabregas Hails Wenger Influence After Newly-Promoted Como Stun Juventus

Cesc Fabregas credited his former mentor Arsene Wenger after guiding Como 1907 to a historic 2-0 away victory over Juventus FC in Serie A.

Como secured their first league win in Turin since 1951, capitalising on defensive errors to seal the result through goals from Mergim Vojvoda and Maxence Caqueret. The visitors also struck the woodwork, while Juventus struggled to break down a disciplined performance that restricted them to minimal clear chances.

Speaking after the match, Fabregas praised his players’ focus and tactical intelligence, noting that his goalkeeper was required to make just one save across the 90 minutes. He highlighted the importance of scoring a second goal against top opposition and expressed pride in controlling the tempo away to what he described as “the Real Madrid of Italy.”

The former Arsenal midfielder also acknowledged Wenger’s influence on his coaching philosophy, particularly in transitional play and attacking space.

However, despite moving to within one point of fifth place and boosting hopes of European qualification, Fabregas dismissed talk of Champions League ambitions, insisting the club must progress “one step at a time” after their recent rise from Serie B.