Continue reading You left off through this story. Resume

AMSTERDAM, Netherlands – Dutch smartphone maker Fairphone has launched its latest device, the Fairphone 6+, in the United States at a starting price of $649, bringing its repair-focused approach directly to American consumers.

The company previously worked with French open-source operating system developer e/OS to offer modified, “de-Googled” Fairphones in the US. Okay News reports that the Fairphone 6+ is the first model available directly to US customers without such modifications and supports T-Mobile and AT&T at launch.

The device targets the midrange Android market and uses Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor paired with 12GB of RAM. It has a 4,415mAh battery with 30W fast charging and a 6.31-inch LTPO OLED display with an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz.

For photography, the phone features a 50-megapixel Sony main camera and a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera. A 32-megapixel front-facing camera handles selfies and video calls.

Fairphone’s main selling point is its repairability. The Fairphone 6+ contains 12 replaceable components, including the battery, cameras, USB-C port and display, which can be replaced using a single screwdriver.

The company provides a five-year warranty and has committed to software support through 2033. The approach is designed to allow owners to keep the phone running for substantially longer than conventional smartphones rather than replacing the entire device when individual components fail.

“We’re delivering a device built from the ground up to be opened, repaired, and kept alive for many years,” Fairphone CEO Raymond van Eck said.

Fairphone also says it has reduced the manufacturing footprint of the device to about 30kg of CO2e per phone, as part of its wider focus on more sustainable production.

The Fairphone 6+ is available in Forest Green, Horizon Black and Cobalt Blue. The company is also offering accessories including a finger loop, lanyard and card holder that can be attached by removing the phone’s back cover.