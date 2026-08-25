Falana Faults NBA Over Invitation to Ex-Liberian President Weah

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PORT HARCOURT, Nigeria – Human rights lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, criticized the Nigerian Bar Association on Monday, August 24, 2026, for inviting former President of Liberia, George Weah, to address its 66th Annual General Conference in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Okay News reports that Falana accused the Weah administration of capturing the Liberian judiciary between 2018 and 2024, forcing citizens to seek legal redress outside the country at the ECOWAS Court. Speaking in a video published on the Nigerian Bar Association YouTube channel, Falana said: “Mr. Weah, George Weah, who was here yesterday and was talking about the judiciary: in his country, his regime captured the judiciary to the extent that they had to contact some of us outside the country to get legal redress in the ECOWAS Court.”

Falana cited the case of the Mandingo people against Liberia regarding landed properties allegedly seized during war, stating that the ECOWAS Court ruled in their favor, but Weah refused to comply with the judgment until the new government of President Boakai established an enforcement committee. Falana also cited the dismissal of an associate justice of the Supreme Court of Liberia, stating: “Again, we went to the ECOWAS Court. The ECOWAS Court set aside his dismissal and awarded him $200,000. He was ordered to be reinstated. Mr. George Weah refused to comply with the judgment.”

Falana further alleged that drug trafficking expanded in Liberia during Weah’s presidency, noting that former Vice President Madam Edith was arrested on August 19, 2026, for drug trafficking involving $370 million. He added that during the World Cup in Qatar, Weah left Liberia for nine days using state funds to watch his son, Timothee, represent the United States of America.

Falana suggested that the association should instead invite leaders such as the female president, vice president, and speaker of Namibia, or honor historical leaders such as the former premier of Western Nigeria, Obafemi Awolowo. Meanwhile, Weah delivered his keynote address at the conference under the theme “Beyond Limits,” urging legal practitioners and judges to remain impartial and stating that democracy depends on strong institutions rather than strong men.

Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, who declared the conference open on Sunday, August 23, 2026, also called for an independent judiciary, stating that judges must uphold the truth irrespective of status or social affiliations.