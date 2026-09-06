Falana Urges EFCC to Recover Missing Cash Transfer Funds

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ABUJA, Nigeria — Human rights lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on September 6, 2026, to investigate the failure to account for N33.75 billion ($22.5 million) meant for direct cash transfers to vulnerable citizens.

Okay News reports that Femi Falana made the demand in a statement following a report by the Auditor-General for the Federation, Shaakaa Kanyitor Chira, which raised concerns over the government’s inability to provide evidence that N33.75 billion ($22.5 million) reached intended recipients.

The missing funds were earmarked for more than 3.29 million vulnerable households under the National Social Investment Programme. The National Social Investment Programme Agency was established under the National Social Investment Programme Agency Act 2022 to implement welfare programs, including N-Power, the National Home-Grown School Feeding Programme, the National Cash Transfer Programme, and the National Social Safety Net Programme.

Falana noted that the agency has faced multiple allegations of financial impropriety. Former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, was previously investigated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission over alleged money laundering involving N37.1 billion ($24.7 million).

Former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Betta Edu, was suspended following a December 2023 memo directing the transfer of N585 million ($390,000) to a private bank account. Former Chief Executive Officer of the National Social Investment Programme Agency, Halima Shehu, was also suspended and questioned over fund movements.

Falana additionally raised concerns over the implementation of a $3.05 billion development package unveiled by President Bola Tinubu in July 2026 and supported by the World Bank.

“The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission should liaise with the Auditor-General of the Federation with a view to recovering the missing N33.75 billion,” Falana said.

“All the characters involved in the shameful conduct should be arrested and prosecuted without any delay,” Falana said.