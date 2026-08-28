Falconets Beat Poland 1-0 in U-20 World Cup Warm-Up.

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BRZEG, Poland – Nigeria‘s national under-20 women’s football team, the Falconets, defeated Poland 1-0 in an international friendly match at the Municipal Stadium on Friday, August 28, 2026.

The official Super Falcons X account confirmed the final result following the conclusion of the match. Okay News reports that Mary Mamudu struck in the 45+1 minute of first-half stoppage time to give Nigeria a 1-0 lead before the interval.

Neither side scored after the restart as Nigeria held on to claim victory in the first of two scheduled warm-up matches in Poland. The match forms part of the team’s preparations for the 2026 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup, scheduled to take place in Poland from August 31 to September 22.

The Nigeria Football Federation previously confirmed that the team would play Poland on August 28 before facing South Korea on September 1 in their final preparatory fixture. Nigeria is drawn in Group F for the tournament alongside Spain, China PR, and New Caledonia.

Nigeria finished as runners-up in the competition in 2010 and 2014. The Falconets will next face South Korea on September 1.