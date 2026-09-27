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ABUJA, Nigeria – Former Minister of Aviation and chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, has launched a blistering critique against former Vice President and presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress, Atiku Abubakar, GCON, characterizing his 33-year pursuit of the Nigerian presidency as a destructive obsession marked by political instability and disregard for rotational equity, political correspondents reported in Abuja on Sunday morning, September 27, 2026.

In an extensive essay titled “The Seventh Bid of Waziri,” published on his verified platforms, Fani-Kayode documented Atiku’s electoral history since his entry into national politics in 1991, noting that his current candidacy under the ADC banner represents his seventh bid to secure the nation’s highest office following unsuccessful primary and general election campaigns in 1993, 2007, 2011, 2015, 2019, and 2023.

Okay News reports that the former presidential aide compared Atiku’s record to historical chronic political aspirants across the globe, such as Harold Stassen and Lyndon LaRouche of the United States, Pascual Racuyal of the Philippines, and former Senegalese President Abdoulaye Wade, asserting that among individuals who contested the presidency seven or more times, only Wade ever attained power.

“In a country of 230 million people one man has been trying to be President for 33 years, has failed each time, and is now attempting it again for the seventh time,” Fani-Kayode wrote. “The same man has been a member of eight political parties since he joined politics in 1991 and four political parties since 1999. Given this it is fair to say that he is a political wanderer. Unlike leaders elsewhere, to Atiku the party is nothing but a vehicle of power that exists for him and he does not exist for the party.”

Fani-Kayode dismissed comparisons between Atiku and Wade, arguing that the late Senegalese statesman embodied ideological consistency, loyalty, and patience, whereas he alleged that Atiku operates primarily as a pragmatic and transactional businessman who seeks personal advancement above institutional norms.

Revisiting the acrimonious internal conflicts that engulfed the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo between 1999 and 2007, the former minister alleged that Atiku orchestrated a calculated attempt to mobilize state governors to topple Obasanjo ahead of the 2003 Peoples Democratic Party presidential primary convention.

He disclosed that the friction escalated to such an extent that he personally demanded Atiku’s expulsion from Federal Executive Council meetings on two separate occasions due to what cabinet loyalists viewed as efforts to destabilize the government.

“Atiku betrayed Obasanjo to such a point that I, as Minister of Aviation at the time, was constrained to demand that he should be thrown out of cabinet meetings on two separate occasions during full sessions of cabinet,” Fani-Kayode recalled, claiming that Obasanjo intervened to save his deputy from public humiliation while compelling him to apologize to the cabinet.

The APC chieftain also accused the former vice president of consistently working to undermine the power-shift consensus between Northern and Southern Nigeria, arguing that his candidacies against Goodluck Jonathan in 2011, Muhammadu Buhari in 2019, and Bola Tinubu in 2023 demonstrated a disregard for the principles of zoning and federal character.

He further alleged that Atiku’s political moves contributed directly to fracturing the PDP and later destabilizing the ADC, forcing former allies into alternative platforms such as the Nigeria Democratic Congress.

Fani-Kayode alleged that Atiku had engaged foreign public relations consultants to orchestrate negative international media coverage against President Tinubu, while also criticizing the ADC flagbearer’s campaign proposal to reinstate petroleum subsidies as an economically irresponsible populist measure designed solely to harvest votes at the expense of national solvency.

The essay marks another fierce chapter in the war of words between the presidency’s allies and Atiku’s camp, whose spokespersons have historically dismissed Fani-Kayode’s interventions as self-serving political revisionism, maintaining that Atiku’s past disagreements with Obasanjo were anchored on a principled defense of constitutionalism that successfully thwarted the controversial third-term agenda in 2006.