FBI Most-Wanted Terror Suspect Arrested in Wales, Set for Extradition to US

A UK court has ruled that Daniel Andreas San Diego, one of the FBI’s most-wanted terrorism suspects, can be extradited to the United States to face trial.

San Diego, 47, had been on the run for over two decades before his arrest at a rural property in North Wales in November 2024, where he was living under a false identity.

According to court proceedings reviewed by Okay News, San Diego is accused of carrying out a series of bomb attacks in California in 2003 linked to an animal rights extremist group. Westminster Magistrates’ Court held that there were no legal obstacles to his extradition, leaving the final approval to the UK home secretary, a step widely seen as procedural.

San Diego’s legal team argued that he could face an unfair trial in the United States and a potential 90-year prison sentence if convicted. However, the judge rejected those claims, noting that San Diego retains the right to appeal the decision at the High Court as the extradition process moves forward.