FEC Approves N427 Billion for Reconstruction of Ibadan–Ife–Ilesa Road

The Federal Executive Council has approved N427 billion (approximately $273 million) for the reconstruction of the Ibadan–Ife–Ilesa road, a major route linking key cities in southwestern Nigeria, the Minister of Works has announced.

Okay News reports that David Umahi made the announcement following Wednesday’s FEC meeting, explaining that the funding will cover 103 kilometres of dualized carriageway with urgent attention to collapsed sections beyond rehabilitation. The minister noted that while the project was awarded by the previous administration, progress was minimal, with Oyo State completing only five kilometres and leaving the rest under federal oversight.

The project will be executed by five contractors and is expected to enhance safety, reduce travel time, and boost economic activities along the Ibadan–Ife–Ilesa corridor. Work will start immediately on selected sections while awaiting full ratification of all contracts. The approval signals a major push to upgrade southwestern Nigeria’s road network, with priority given to sections in critical need of reconstruction.

In addition to this project, FEC approved several other major federal road initiatives including the Kano–Kongolam road at N334 billion, the Abuja–Lokoja road at N146 billion, the Keffi–Nasarawa–Toto–Abaji road at N203 billion, and the Suleja–Minna road at N91 billion. The council also approved N5.6 billion for consultancy on the design and costing for Carter Bridge in Lagos, set for demolition and reconstruction. This road reconstruction approval forms part of broader efforts to strengthen critical transport infrastructure across Nigeria.