Federal Agency Applauds Funke Akindele As “Behind The Scenes” Breaks ₦2 Billion Barrier

The Federal Government of Nigeria has praised Nollywood actress and filmmaker Funke Akindele after her latest film, Behind the Scenes, posted a record-setting run in Nigerian cinemas.

In a message shared on Monday, 26 January 2026, via its official account on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, the National Orientation Agency (NOA), a Nigerian government body that promotes civic values and national identity, described the box office milestone as a boost for Nigeria’s creative economy and a sign that local stories are gaining wider global attention. Okay News reports.

The agency said Behind the Scenes has crossed ₦2.1 billion at the Nigerian box office, making it the first Nollywood film to surpass ₦2 billion in ticket sales. Nollywood is Nigeria’s film industry and one of the world’s most active movie production hubs.

The NOA also cited overseas earnings, stating that the film made more than $111,256 in Canada and $190,249 across North America. Canada and the United States are major international cinema markets where Nigerian films have been working to build a stronger audience presence in recent years.

Beyond the revenue figures, the agency noted that the movie’s success further underlined Akindele’s influence in African cinema, describing her as the first filmmaker to lead the African box office for three consecutive years.

The government’s remarks add to the strong public response surrounding the 2025 release, which has remained dominant in Nigeria’s local market and signaled Nollywood’s expanding reach beyond the country.

Earlier, on Monday, 12 January 2026, reports about the film’s performance highlighted that Behind the Scenes had already crossed the ₦2 billion mark, setting a new benchmark for box office sales in Nigeria.

Funke Akindele, widely known in Nigeria for her work as an actor, producer, and director, has built a reputation for commercially successful films that draw large cinema audiences in cities such as Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial hub, and Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.