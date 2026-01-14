Federal Government Urges Super Eagles To Stay Focused Ahead Of Crucial Africa Cup Of Nations Semi-Final Against Morocco

Nigeria’s Federal Government has rallied behind the country’s senior men’s national football team, the Super Eagles, as they prepare for a decisive semi-final encounter against the host nation, Morocco, at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

The call was made by Nigeria’s Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, a senior cabinet member in the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. The minister delivered his message through a public statement shared on Wednesday via his verified account on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Okay News reports that the minister’s message comes just hours before the highly anticipated semi-final fixture, scheduled to kick off at 21:00 in Rabat, the capital city of the Kingdom of Morocco, located in North Africa.

“Dear Super Eagles, as you prepare to face Morocco in the AFCON semifinals, I want you to know that the whole of Nigeria stands firmly with you,” Idris said.

In his message, the minister praised the Super Eagles for their impressive performances throughout the tournament, highlighting the discipline and mental strength shown by the squad since the start of the competition.

“Your journey so far has been inspiring. Match after match, you have shown discipline, courage, and belief, reminding us why the Super Eagles remain one of Africa’s most respected teams,” he stated.

Idris also reminded the players of Nigeria’s long and storied history in African football, stressing that the team has repeatedly proven its ability to rise to the occasion on the continental stage.

“You have been here before. You know what it takes to win at this level. From past AFCON triumphs to victories against tough opponents, you have always carried Nigeria’s flag with pride,” the minister said.

Urging unity and determination, Idris emphasized that the players carry the hopes of millions of Nigerians both within the country and across the global diaspora.

“As you step onto the pitch, remember that you are not alone. You carry the hopes of millions of Nigerians. They believe in you and draw strength from your performances,” he added.

He further encouraged the team to play with confidence and intensity throughout the match.

“Play with the confidence of champions, the unity of brothers, and hunger. Stay focused, trust one another, and give your best from the first whistle to the last,” Idris said.

Concluding his message, the minister called on the players to create another memorable chapter in Nigeria’s football history.

“Tonight, go out there and write another proud chapter in our football story. Play with heart. Play with pride. Play for Nigeria. God bless you, Super Eagles. God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he said.

The Super Eagles will face Morocco in the semi-final of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations on Wednesday night, with the winner securing a place in the tournament’s final match.

Nigeria booked their semi-final spot after defeating Algeria 2–0 in the quarter-final stage of the competition. The Super Eagles have recorded victories in all five of their matches so far and have scored a total of 14 goals on their journey to the last four.

The team is being led by head coach Éric Chelle, a Franco-Malian football tactician, who has guided the squad through an unbeaten run since the start of the tournament.

In addition to government support, the Super Eagles have also received significant backing from the private sector. The Chairman and Founder of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, a Nigerian billionaire industrialist, announced substantial financial incentives for the team following their quarter-final victory.

“To encourage you, I pledge USD $500,000 to the players upon winning the semi-final, with an additional USD $50,000 for every goal scored. Should you go on to win the final, I further pledge USD $1,000,000, plus USD $100,000 for each goal scored in the final,” Rabiu said.

The combined support from the Federal Government, private sector leaders, and millions of football fans has further raised expectations as Nigeria aims to secure another Africa Cup of Nations title.