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LISBON, Portugal – Portugal launched the defense of their UEFA Nations League crown with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Wales at the Estádio José Alvalade in Lisbon on Thursday night, overcoming an uncharacteristically wasteful evening in front of goal from captain Cristiano Ronaldo, international sports correspondents monitored in Lisbon on Friday morning, September 25, 2026.

A deflected first-half strike from forward João Félix proved the difference between the two sides, securing a winning competitive debut for new national team manager Jorge Jesus, who took charge following the departure of Roberto Martínez.

Okay News reports that all eyes were fixed on the 41-year-old Ronaldo, who returned to play in the Portuguese capital for the first time since October 2025 at the iconic venue where he began his professional career with Sporting CP more than two decades ago.

Despite being handed a starting berth by Jesus, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner experienced a frustrating night, spurning four clear scoring openings in the first half before mistiming an unmarked volley off his left shin inside the six-yard box four minutes after the restart following an incisive cross from Rúben Neves.

Ronaldo thought he had found the net when he latched onto a defense-splitting through ball from Bruno Fernandes, unleashing his trademark celebratory routine before the assistant referee raised the flag for offside.

The veteran attacker finished the match with 27 touches—the fewest of any outfield starter for the hosts—before being withdrawn in the 67th minute to a standing ovation from the home supporters, handing the captain’s armband over as he departed the pitch.

Defending his tactical substitution after the final whistle, Jesus acknowledged that the change was pre-planned to inject energy into Portugal’s attacking third, while candidly observing that key performers struggled to reach their customary standards.

“I took him out 25 minutes before the end because I thought it was important to have a fresh player on the pitch,” Jesus stated during his post-match press conference. “I knew that Cris could stay a little longer, five or 10 minutes, but I was going to take him out anyway, I had planned it. Some players who are important were not up to their quality.”

Wales, managed by Craig Bellamy, proved resilient despite missing key starters through injury and conceding 23 goal attempts to Portugal’s star-studded lineup.

The visitors nearly stunned the hosts in the closing stages when Brennan Johnson saw a dipping strike bounce off the crossbar, moments before Portuguese center-back Rúben Dias produced a desperate goal-line interception to deny teenage substitute Lewis Koumas an equalizer.

Reflecting on the physical demands of containing the reigning European power, Bellamy commended his squad’s discipline and tenacity against an opponent boasting five Champions League winners in their starting eleven.

“I needed an ice pack on my head,” Bellamy remarked, describing the tactical strain of the encounter. “I’m fully aware of who we were playing and what their value is, but the positive I’m coming away with is: I think there’s more to come from us. I’m beyond proud. We showed a big heart.”

With the opening victory secured, Portugal now turn their focus to Sunday’s League A clash against Norway in Oslo, where Ronaldo will seek to rebound and continue his pursuit toward his ambitious career target of 1,000 official goals, setting up a headline duel against Manchester City striker Erling Haaland.