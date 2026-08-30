Fernandes Hits Hat-Trick as Man United Thrash Ipswich 5-2

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MANCHESTER, United Kingdom – Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes delivered a stellar individual performance, scoring a sensational hat-trick and providing an assist to inspire Michael Carrick’s side to a thrilling 5-2 comeback victory over Ipswich Town at Old Trafford on Sunday, August 30, 2026.

The emphatic triumph earned the Red Devils their first Premier League points of the season, bouncing back from an opening-day loss against Hull City and lifting the mood inside the Theatre of Dreams.

Okay News reports that Ipswich Town silenced the home crowd in the 29th minute when Ghanaian winger Abdul Fatawu bypassed Luke Shaw down the flank and delivered a teasing cross for Leif Davis to side-foot high into the net past goalkeeper Senne Lammens.

United responded five minutes before the interval when Ipswich midfielder Marcelino Núñez lost his footing in the defensive third, allowing Matheus Cunha to pounce and square the ball to Fernandes, who rifled a crisp left-footed strike into the bottom corner to equalize.

Carrick’s side seized complete control after the break, surviving a Bryan Mbeumo volley against the crossbar before taking the lead in controversial circumstances in the 56th minute. Harry Maguire’s shot was diverted into the net by Ipswich defender Jacob Greaves; despite protests over an accidental handball by Maguire in the build-up, the goal stood under IFAB rules because the deflection was classified as a decisive own goal.

Greaves’ afternoon worsened five minutes later when he brought down a racing Cunha inside the penalty box, allowing Fernandes to step up and bury the resulting spot-kick past the goalkeeper to make it 3-1.

Fernandes sealed his treble in the 68th minute with a composed finish inside the area before turning provider in the 82nd minute, floating a delicate through-ball for Mbeumo to loft over the advancing goalkeeper for United’s fifth goal.

Ipswich managed a late consolation in stoppage time through substitute Chuba Akpom following a turnover, but the strike did little to alter the outcome of an assertive second-half display by the hosts, who also welcomed Marcus Rashford and Kobbie Mainoo back into the starting lineup.

Speaking after the match, United head coach Michael Carrick commended his captain while emphasizing the need for sustained consistency.

“We’ll take a few more of them,” Carrick said regarding Fernandes’ hat-trick. “He showed his quality today. Bruno’s done what he’s good at—three goals and a fantastic performance. We’re not getting carried away. We weren’t overly down last week, and we haven’t cracked it today. There are still things we can get better at, but the result was great.”

Ipswich manager Gary O’Neil conceded that his team struggled to regain composure once momentum shifted in the second half, stating: “To beat Manchester United at Old Trafford, you need the moments to go in your favour. They didn’t. We lost control of the momentum, and our response in the last half-hour is something we need to improve on.”

The victory lifts Manchester United into 10th place in the Premier League table with three points from two fixtures, while Ipswich Town sit 12th on three points heading into the international break.