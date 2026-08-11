KARIBA, Zimbabwe – At least 15 people have died and 27 others remain unaccounted for after an overloaded passenger vessel capsized on Lake Kariba following severe weather conditions.

Emergency responders managed to rescue 77 passengers who were subsequently transported to a nearby island for medical evaluation. Okay News reports that official manifest records identified 114 registered adults and five crew members aboard the vessel, which operated with a maximum design limit of 90 people.

Disaster management officials noted that an unverified number of young children traveling below ticketing age were also aboard at the time of the incident. Specialized search and rescue operations involving military divers and aerial surveillance teams remain active across the lake to locate unaccounted individuals.

The Civil Protection Unit has recommended declaring the incident a local disaster, while national police agencies conduct formal investigations into overcrowding and safety compliance across inland water transport routes.