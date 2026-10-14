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Feyenoord vs Como: Champions League Kick-Off and Match Preview

The teams meet in Rotterdam at 5:45 p.m. WAT on Wednesday. Feyenoord lost their opener at Barcelona, while Como began with a 4–1 win over Leipzig.

By Damilola A.
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Feyenoord’s current red, white, black and gold club crest on a white background
Feyenoord club crest. Image: Feyenoord.

Feyenoord host Italian club Como in the Champions League at De Kuip in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, on Wednesday, October 14, 2026, with kick-off scheduled for 5:45 p.m. West Africa Time (WAT, GMT+1).

Both clubs have confirmed the match for 6:45 p.m. local time. It is Feyenoord’s first home fixture of the league phase and Como’s first away game in the competition this season.

Okay News reports that Feyenoord are seeking their first points after a 5–1 defeat at Barcelona on September 9. Como began with a 4–1 home win over Leipzig the following day, according to the competition’s official results.

The opening scores leave the Dutch side on zero points and Como on three before their second fixtures. A Feyenoord victory would bring the teams level on points; another Como win would take the visitors to six.

In its October 14 team-news guide, the competition’s governing body, the Union of European Football Associations, listed Feyenoord defenders Jordan Bos and Bart Nieuwkoop as unavailable with knee injuries. Como forward Moise Kean was listed as doubtful with a shin problem. The guide’s projected teams are not confirmed starting line-ups.

Feyenoord’s next Champions League match is away to Real Betis on October 21. Como host Manchester United on the same date. United began their European campaign with a 4–0 win over Sabah before losing 2–0 at Atlético Madrid on Tuesday.

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About the author

Damilola A.
Damilola A. Reporter

Damilola is a dedicated entertainment writer for Okay News. He joined the platform with the aim of using his experience in the Entertainment industry to share wonderful articles in this field. Dammy is a die-hard fan of Wizkid.

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