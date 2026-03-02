FG Allocates N4 Billion Each to 12 Universities for Engineering Facility Upgrades

The Federal Government has approved N4 billion (approximately $2.56 million) each for 12 selected engineering and technology universities to rehabilitate workshops and procure modern equipment.

Okay News reports that Minister of Education Dr. Tunji Alausa disclosed this on Monday during the inauguration of the Implementation Committee on TETFund Special High-Impact Intervention Projects in Abuja.

He explained that the funds would either upgrade existing facilities or support the construction of new engineering workshops where necessary. The intervention targets the rehabilitation of Engineering and Technology faculties in universities nationwide.

Beneficiary institutions include FUT Minna, FUT Akure, FUT Babura, FUT Ikot-Abasi, FUT Owerri, Nigerian Army University, and African Aviation and Aerospace University. Others are Shehu Shagari University of Education Sokoto, Enugu State University of Science and Technology, and University of Ilesha.

Alausa highlighted that an additional N20 billion had been provided in the 2026 TETFund guidelines to upgrade engineering facilities in other selected institutions.

The Implementation Committee is tasked with monitoring project execution and ensuring compliance with approved specifications and timelines. They will also evaluate outcomes and provide objective reports to guide policy decisions.

TETFund Executive Secretary Sonny Echono commended President Tinubu and the National Assembly for efforts to transform Nigeria’s education landscape. He said the aim is to restore universities to global standards.

The intervention seeks to bridge the gap between theory and industry requirements by providing modern workshops and advanced laboratories. This university upgrades initiative builds on previous TETFund interventions across the country.