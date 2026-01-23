FG Allocates Over N1.3 Billion for JAMB CBT Centres in 2026 Budget

The Federal Government has proposed over N1.3 billion for the construction, furnishing, renovation, and equipment of Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres across Nigeria in the 2026 Appropriation Bill.

Okay News reports that the allocation, totalling N1,326,850,000, is spread across six ongoing projects aimed at improving JAMB’s CBT and ICT capacity.

Key allocations include:

N420 million for the construction and equipping of a JAMB standard ICT centre in Igbotako, Okitipupa Local Government Area, Ondo South Senatorial District, Ondo State.

N336.7 million for the supply of computers and internet services for JAMB CBT centres in Eric Moore and Epe Grammar School, Lagos.

N280 million for the construction and furnishing of a JAMB CBT centre in Emohua Local Government Area, Rivers State.

N175 million for the construction and equipping of an ICT and JAMB centre in Balanga Local Government Area, Gombe State.

N87.15 million for the renovation and upgrading of ICT infrastructure for JAMB registration purposes.

N28 million for the construction and furnishing of the Oloko JAMB CBT centre in Oloko, Ikwuano Local Government Area, Abia Central District.

The increased investment comes amid heightened attention on JAMB’s CBT system following technical glitches and irregularities during the 2025 UTME, which affected hundreds of centres and disrupted testing for roughly 380,000 candidates.

Candidates often had to travel far from home due to limited accredited CBT centres, raising concerns about accessibility and convenience.

JAMB has since accredited 848 CBT centres nationwide for the 2026 UTME and delisted several for failing technical standards, while recommending sanctions against centres involved in infractions.

The transition to CBT for major national exams like WAEC and NECO is mandated by 2026 to reduce malpractice and shorten result turnaround times.

Stakeholders warn that Nigeria may lack sufficient infrastructure, reliable electricity, internet connectivity, and computer literacy in many areas, potentially widening educational inequality without parallel investments.