FG Confirms N152 Billion Payment to Contractors Amid Abuja Protests

The Federal Government has confirmed the disbursement of N152 billion to contractors for verified contracts, as indigenous contractors resume protests in Abuja over alleged unpaid debts amounting to trillions of naira.

Okay News reports that the confirmation was contained in a statement from the Federal Ministry of Finance, shared by presidential aide Dada Olusegun on X (formerly Twitter).

The ministry stated that the N152 billion payment followed thorough verification processes in line with financial regulations to ensure accountability and protect public funds.

It acknowledged the financial strain caused by payment delays and called for continued dialogue to resolve conflicts.

Indigenous contractors returned to the streets on Monday, demanding settlement of what they estimate as N4 trillion owed for completed 2024 capital projects, which they claim were fully executed, inspected, and certified.

This marks the latest in a series of demonstrations, following a similar protest in December 2025 over outstanding obligations.

In August 2025, Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy Wale Edun disclosed that the government had settled over N2 trillion in 2024 capital expenditure obligations.

Despite this, contractors insist substantial balances remain unpaid, particularly for indigenous firms facing liquidity pressures.

The 2026 Appropriation Bill includes N100 billion under a specific line for paying local contractors’ debts, intended to address verified obligations.

Contractor groups welcomed the provision but argue it is insufficient compared to claims of trillions in liabilities.

They warn that prolonged delays contribute to project abandonment, job losses, and challenges in the construction and infrastructure sectors.