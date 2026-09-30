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FG Declares Thursday Public Holiday for Independence

By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
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FG Declares Thursday Public Holiday for Independence
Nigeria's Minister of Interior Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo.

ABUJA, Nigeria — The Federal Government of Nigeria has declared Thursday, October 1, 2026, as a public holiday to mark the nation’s 66th Independence Anniversary.

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, announced the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government in a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Magdalene Ajani, on Wednesday, September 30, 2026. Okay News reports that Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo congratulated Nigerians at home and abroad on the anniversary and urged citizens to use the occasion to demonstrate unity, patriotism, peaceful coexistence, and mutual respect.

Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo stated that peace and stability were necessary conditions for national development, calling on Nigerians to emulate the country’s founding fathers in their love for the nation.

“As we celebrate 66th years of our independence, we should always remember that there is hope for our country and our diversity is our strength, and our collective determination remains the foundation upon which a stronger and more prosperous nation will be built,” Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo said.

The Minister of Interior assured Nigerians that the Federal Government remained committed to strengthening national security, improving public safety, and creating an environment where citizens could live, work, and pursue their legitimate aspirations with confidence.

Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo added that the administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda would continue to pursue a better Nigeria for all citizens, while reiterating his call for citizens to use the celebration to reaffirm their commitment to national unity and peaceful coexistence.

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Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
Oluwadara Akingbohungbe Reporter
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