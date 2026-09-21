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ABUJA, Nigeria – The Federal Government of Nigeria has clarified public commentary regarding the participation of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, in the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, affirming that Vice President Kashim Shettima, GCON, carries the full executive mandate to lead the country’s high-level delegation, the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation announced in Abuja on Monday, September 21, 2026.

The official clarification follows public debate over the President’s non-attendance at the global gathering, with administration officials emphasizing that Nigeria’s sovereign interests, multilateral engagements, and bilateral negotiations remain fully protected and robustly articulated on the world stage.

Okay News reports that in an official press statement released on Monday, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, fnipr, explained that President Tinubu is currently observing his scheduled annual leave, noting that assigning the Vice President to head the delegation is standard executive practice that in no way diminishes the diplomatic standing of the federation.

“President Tinubu has mandated Vice President Kashim Shettima to represent him and lead Nigeria’s delegation to the General Assembly,” Idris stated. “The Vice President will deliver Nigeria’s national statement and participate in high-level meetings and bilateral engagements with world leaders, international organisations, and development partners. Nigeria will therefore be fully and effectively represented throughout the high-level session.”

The minister explained that Senator Shettima’s mission in New York will vigorously project Nigeria’s strategic priorities across regional peace and security, economic modernization, global climate action, reforms to the international financial architecture, sustainable development goals, and broadened South-South cooperation.

Addressing recent political criticisms, Idris cautioned against politicizing national foreign policy, specifically responding to comments from former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and an American lobbying entity acting on his behalf regarding President Tinubu’s schedule.

“The Federal Government has noted recent political commentary by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and a United States-based lobbying organisation retained by him, questioning President Tinubu’s non-attendance and seeking to impute false and baseless motives to it,” the minister remarked. “Political opposition and robust public debate are legitimate features of democracy. However, speculation should not be presented to Nigerians or the international community as established fact. The Government urges political actors to exercise responsibility when discussing matters affecting Nigeria’s international relationships and national reputation.”

Reaffirming the depth of Nigeria’s diplomatic alliances, Idris underscored that relations with the United States Government remain cordial, structured, and mutually beneficial across trade, bilateral security assistance, energy investments, democratic institution-building, and regional peacekeeping initiatives.

The minister maintained that sovereign bilateral ties are conducted through established governmental and diplomatic channels and must not be conflated with partisan rhetoric or the activities of private international lobbying firms.

“The Federal Government therefore encourages Nigerians and the media to distinguish between verified information, legitimate political opinion, and unsubstantiated speculation,” Idris concluded. “Nigeria will be fully represented in New York. Nigeria’s interests will be vigorously advanced. And the work of strengthening the country’s relationships with its international partners will continue.”