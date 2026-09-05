FG Deploys 13 Emergency Ambulances to Ogun Under National Scheme

Continue reading You left off through this story. Resume

ABEOKUTA, Nigeria – The Federal Government has continued the nationwide rollout of emergency medical logistics under the National Emergency Medical Services and Ambulance System (NEMSAS), deploying 13 ambulances to Ogun State to strengthen pre-hospital trauma response and accelerate access to critical care, the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare announced in Abeokuta on Friday, September 4, 2026.

The strategic deployment forms part of the administration’s broader initiative to establish an integrated, functional emergency transportation network that eliminates systemic delays between emergency dispatch, frontline paramedics, and definitive clinical care across Nigeria’s healthcare ecosystem.

Okay News reports that the Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Iziaq Adekunle Salako, unveiled the fleet during an official handover ceremony in Abeokuta, distributing three Advanced Trauma Life Support (ATLS) ambulances, one Basic Life Support (BLS) unit, and nine specialized tricycle ambulances to designated health institutions across the southwestern state.

The Ogun State allocation follows an earlier subnational launch in Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State in North Central Nigeria, marking successive steps in the execution of the Federal Government’s pre-hospital health sector reform compact under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Dr. Salako explained that the first phase of the national program encompasses 145 tricycle ambulances, six boat ambulances designed for riverine communities, 15 BLS vehicles, and 79 ATLS ambulances, distributed to bridge rural-urban divides in medical emergency access.

In Ogun State, the newly allocated vehicles will support federal and state tertiary healthcare referral centres, including the Federal Medical Centre in Abeokuta and the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital in Sagamu, alongside selected high-volume primary centres and geographically hard-to-reach rural communities.

Highlighting the tangible clinical impact of the initiative, the minister noted that collaborative interventions between NEMSAS and the Maternal Mortality Reduction Innovation Initiative have already delivered free emergency obstetric treatment to more than 48,000 women nationwide, including performing over 4,000 free caesarean sections.

These targeted clinical interventions have contributed directly to a 17 percent reduction in maternal mortality and a 12 percent decline in newborn deaths across 172 high-burden local government areas throughout the federation.

Emphasizing operational discipline, Dr. Salako maintained that public sector investments in emergency response assets must translate into measurable clinical outcomes rather than symbolic political displays.

“The true value of these ambulances will not be measured by their presence at today’s ceremony, but by their performance in moments of crisis – when a mother in labour needs urgent transfer, when a road crash victim requires rapid stabilisation, or when a child in respiratory distress must reach care without delay,” Dr. Salako declared.

The minister urged the Ogun State Government, hospital administrators, and beneficiary facility directors to institute strict protocols regarding routine vehicle maintenance, institutional accountability, and exclusive use for emergency transfers, insisting that all assets must be manned by certified emergency responders and supported by reliable operational running budgets.

In an official statement signed by the Assistant Director of Information and Public Relations, Ado Bako, the Ministry reaffirmed its determination to deepen collaborative frameworks with state governments, emergency services, and multilateral development partners to scale coordinated pre-hospital emergency care to all corners of the country.