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ABUJA, Nigeria — The Federal Government of Nigeria has dismissed claims by opposition politicians that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will lose the 2027 presidential election, insisting that the governing All Progressives Congress is guaranteed to retain the presidency.

Nigeria’s Minister of Defence, Christopher Musa, stated during an interview on Channels Television on September 3, 2026, that the ruling party will secure victory across all elective positions in Kaduna State and across the country. Okay News reports that Christopher Musa rejected claims of widespread opposition to the ruling party in northern Nigeria, describing the perceived voter dissatisfaction as mere perception.

The minister made the remarks following a town hall meeting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, where the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, Peter Obi, and his running mate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, told party supporters they would resist any attempt to manipulate the 2027 polls. During the event, Peter Obi declared that voters would defend their votes at polling units, while Rabiu Kwankwaso argued that controlling state governorships does not guarantee presidential victory, citing the defeat of former President Goodluck Jonathan in 2015.

Defending the current administration, Christopher Musa said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had implemented difficult economic decisions that would produce positive outcomes over time. Christopher Musa said, “That’s a perception. It’s a perception, and I mean, everybody has his own perception to deal with. People will always have the good, the bad, and the ugly.” Asked specifically about the party’s electoral prospects in Kaduna State, Christopher Musa replied, “Definitely. Presidential, governorship, and all levels”.

The National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, Ajibola Basiru, also reacted to the opposition figures in a statement on September 3, 2026, describing their assessments as cheap talk and wishful thinking. Ajibola Basiru noted that former President Muhammadu Buhari won re-election as a sitting president, adding that elections are not won on rhetoric.

During the Port Harcourt meeting, Peter Obi alleged that the 2023 election was marred by irregularities and promised that voters would monitor results across multiple digital platforms. In response, the African Democratic Congress State Publicity Secretary in Rivers State, Chizi Enyi, also dismissed statements made by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, affirming that the opposition remained focused on their electoral campaign.

In the 2023 presidential election, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu won office after securing 8,794,726 votes, exceeding the constitutional requirement by obtaining at least 25 per cent of the votes in 30 states. Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar placed second with 6,984,520 votes, while Peter Obi finished third with 6,101,533 votes.