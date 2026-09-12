FG Disowns Fake Holiday Circular, Confirms Monday Resumption

Continue reading You left off through this story. Resume

ABUJA, Nigeria – The Federal Ministry of Education has disowned a fabricated circular circulating widely across digital platforms and messaging applications purporting to announce an additional three-week holiday extension for all Federal Unity Colleges nationwide, confirming that the statutory academic calendar remains unchanged, the ministry announced in an official statement in Abuja on Saturday, September 12, 2026.

The ministry dismissed the viral memo as the handiwork of mischief-makers designed to create administrative confusion among parents and guardians, reiterating that Monday, September 14, 2026, remains the approved, mandatory resumption date for all 115 Federal Unity Colleges across the country.

Okay News reports that in an official declaration issued by the Director of Press and Public Relations, Boriowo Folasade, the government warned that no directive has been issued extending the school vacation or deferring academic resumption to October 4, 2026.

The ministry clarified that the fraudulent document, which was backdated to September 8, 2026, and bore the bogus reference code “FME/SS/UNI/2026/128,” was completely manufactured outside the institutional machinery of the Federal Government.

Folasade pointed out that the perpetrators further exposed their deception by appending the fictitious name and signature of one “Dr. (Mrs.) Aisha Garba” as Permanent Secretary, whereas the substantive Acting Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Education is Dr. Mrs. Folake Olatunji David.

The Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Tunji Alausa, CON, assured parents, guardians, pupils, and educational administrators that federal authorities have finalized all operational logistics to ensure a safe, orderly, and seamless nationwide resumption across all boarding and day unity schools.

Dr. Alausa urged members of the public, school heads, and educational stakeholders to treat the circulating memo with total disregard and refrain from redistributing unverified materials capable of disrupting instructional planning.

The ministry advised citizens to authenticate all policy directives, academic timetables, and official communiques exclusively through its verified digital portals and designated communication channels, reiterating its commitment to maintaining transparency, timeliness, and institutional integrity across the basic and secondary education sectors.