FG Issues Deadlines To Chinese Road Contractors Over Substandard Work

The Federal Government of Nigeria has issued stern warnings and deadlines to China Harbour Engineering Company and its affiliate, China Harbour Operation and Maintenance Company, over alleged poor execution, slow mobilisation, and environmental hazards on major federal road projects.

Okay News reports that the directives followed a meeting chaired by Nigeria’s Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, at the Ministry’s headquarters in Abuja. The companies are concessionaires on the Mararraba–Keffi–Akwanga–Lafia–Makurdi Dual Carriageway and are also handling the Makurdi–9th Mile–Enugu Road and the 7th Axial Road in Lagos.

Umahi disclosed that the Ministry received petitions from residents along the Makurdi–9th Mile–Enugu corridor over excessive dust from construction activities, which posed serious health risks. He directed the Permanent Secretary to issue a warning letter mandating soil stabilisation and dust‑control measures within seven days or risk suspension of the project.

The minister expressed concern that sections of the Mararraba–Keffi–Akwanga–Lafia–Makurdi road completed under previous administrations were already failing. He ordered the first five kilometres to be milled and reconstructed with concrete pavement, properly re‑asphalted and re‑marked, while also directing rehabilitation of failed portions, including bridge joints, manhole covers, blocked drainages, and vegetation control.

Umahi criticised the slow pace of work on the 7th Axial Road in Lagos, noting inadequate mobilisation despite substantial funds already paid to the contractor. He warned that if full mobilisation is not achieved within the agreed timeframe, the government would recover funds and take firm contractual action.

He stressed that the administration of President Bola Tinubu would no longer tolerate poor execution, delays, or disregard for standards, adding that sanctions such as warning letters, withholding certificates, and broader contractual penalties would be applied where necessary.

Responding, Stephen Lee, Acting Executive Director of CHOMC, pledged to deploy industry‑standard dust‑control measures and assured full mobilisation on the Lagos project and rehabilitation of failed sections along the Mararraba–Lafia corridor.