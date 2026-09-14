FG, Lagos Clash Over Coastal Road Lands, Resident Alleges

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LAGOS, Nigeria — A resident of Eti-Osa Local Government Area, Ismaila Alimi, has called on President Bola Tinubu to intervene in an alleged conflict between officials of the Lagos State Government and a Federal Government Task Force along the Lagos Coastal Road.

In a statement issued on September 10, 2026, Alimi detailed allegations that Lagos State Government officials attempted to obstruct and intimidate federal personnel recovering landed properties and enforcing the approved highway setback.

Okay News reports that Alimi named several state officials involved in the alleged obstruction, including CSP Shola Jejeloye of the Lagos State Rapid Response Squad, CSP Tayo Akerele of the Lagos State Task Force, Special Adviser to the Governor on eGIS and Urban Development Dr Jide Abiodun, and Bldr. Omolola Florence Gbaye of the Lagos State Building Control Agency.

The statement detailed that on September 4, 2026, state officials accompanied by armed police visited Kuramo, Victoria Island, Mayegun Coastal Road, and Ilasan to locate the head of the federal team, Mr Boomelin, while personnel attached to the Office of the Surveyor-General of the Federation faced threats.

The statement further noted that officials returned on September 7, 2026, to forcibly enter portions of the land and erect real-estate billboards despite the presence of federal security arrangements.

“Lagos State is an integral part of Nigeria, but it is not a separate republic,” Alimi said. “The Lagos State Government is meant to work together with the Federal Government within the limits of their respective constitutional and statutory powers.”

Alimi requested the immediate withdrawal of state security personnel from the disputed areas and a comprehensive demarcation of the coastal highway reservations by the Surveyor-General of the Federation.