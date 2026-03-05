FG Moves to Revive Textile Industry, Inaugurates Steering Committee for New Development Board

Abuja, Nigeria – The Federal Government has inaugurated a Textile Steering Committee to work out the framework for the establishment of the Cotton, Textile and Garment Development Board, in a move aimed at revitalising Nigeria’s struggling textile sector and stimulating economic growth.

Okay News reports that Secretary to the Government of the Federation George Akume described the initiative as part of government efforts to restore the industry in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu’s administration. The move fulfils a resolution by the National Economic Council at its 149th meeting in April 2025 to establish the development board.

Abubakar Kana, Permanent Secretary of the General Services Office, noted that the cotton and textile sector was historically one of the pillars of Nigeria’s economy, employing thousands of citizens, supporting rural livelihoods, and contributing significantly to national GDP and export earnings. He stated that the sector has faced numerous challenges over the years, including declining production, inadequate infrastructure, inconsistent policies, limited access to finance, smuggling of finished products, and intense competition from imported textiles.

The committee, chaired by Abia Ifiok Bassey, includes representatives from the Nigerian Textile Manufacturers Association, Fashion Designers Association of Nigeria, National Cotton Association of Nigeria, and other industry bodies. Its terms of reference include reviewing NEC decisions, proposing sources of income and budgetary provisions, recommending supportive policies, determining the board’s composition and functions, and preparing a comprehensive report for presidential consideration. This textile industry revival effort represents a transition from advocacy to implementation and from aspiration to measurable national impact.