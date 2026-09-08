FG, NYSC Partner to Harmonise Records, Curb Certificate Fraud

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ABUJA, Nigeria – The Federal Ministry of Education and the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) have established a high-level digital partnership to integrate national graduate databases, harmonize identity verification protocols, and eliminate bureaucratic bottlenecks that stall prospective corps members, the Federal Government announced in Abuja on Tuesday, September 8, 2026.

The inter-agency intervention seeks to resolve persistent administrative hurdles confronting Nigerian graduates, particularly name discrepancies, incomplete institutional records, and protracted mobilization delays, through automated Application Programming Interface (API) data sharing across relevant regulatory bodies.

Okay News reports that the initiative was finalized during a strategic consultative meeting convened at the Federal Ministry of Education headquarters in Abuja, where the Honourable Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Tunji Alausa, CON, received the Director-General of the NYSC, Brigadier General Olakunle Oluseye Nafiu, and senior directors of the scheme.

Speaking after the bilateral engagement, Dr. Alausa emphasized that public sector governance achieves maximum impact when state institutions collaborate directly to solve systemic challenges confronting citizens.

“Government works better when government talks to government,” Dr. Alausa stated. “I was pleased to welcome the Director-General of NYSC, Brig. Gen. Olakunle Nafiu, and his team for a productive conversation on how FME and NYSC can work more closely to solve some of the real challenges facing our students and graduates.”

The minister explained that under the new integration blueprint, the NYSC mobilization platform will be linked directly via secure APIs to the National Education Repository and Databank (NERD) and the Nigeria Education Directory (NEDI), enabling real-time validation of academic profiles submitted by tertiary institutions across the country.

“A genuine graduate should not be held back because of a name mismatch, incomplete record or verification issue,” Alausa noted. “We are therefore working towards better integration between NYSC, NERD and NEDI, including API integration to make graduate verification faster and more seamless.”

Dr. Alausa recalled that the ministry earlier on Tuesday announced the full automation of its Education Support Services (ESS), an online credential evaluation and authentication platform located at essverify.education.gov.ng, which completely ended physical document submission visits to the ministry’s headquarters for both domestic graduates and foreign-trained applicants.

To establish permanent consistency across national registries, the minister disclosed that the education ministry is collaborating with the NYSC, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), and the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) to introduce a standardized Learner Identification Number (LIN).

The proposed tracking architecture will assign a permanent, immutable identification number to every student upon initial enrollment, synchronizing their biometric identity with the National Identification Number (NIN) and ensuring that academic credentials match official civil registries from basic education through graduation and national service mobilization.

“The goal is simple: protect genuine graduates, make verification easier and shut the door on certificate racketeering,” Alausa asserted, describing the coordinated multi-agency mechanism as a practical manifestation of the administration’s “One Government” governance philosophy under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda for the education sector.

Brigadier General Nafiu affirmed the scheme’s readiness to operationalize the shared technical protocols, noting that modernizing data exchange between accredited institutions and security agencies remains essential to safeguarding the credibility of Nigeria’s higher education certifications.